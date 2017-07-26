IT Guy Connected to Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Hillary Clinton ARRESTED Trying to Flee Country

The biggest breaking news story in Washington DC is not being covered by CNN, ABC News or MSNBC.
 
Debbie Wasserman-Schultz

Remember when Hillary Clinton hired former Democratic National Committee chairman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz after she was forced to resign from the DNC last year? On Monday night Wasserman Schultz’s Information technology (IT) guy, was arrested on bank fraud charges at Dulles airport while trying to flee the country to his native Pakistan.

Imran Awan, 37, was arrested trying to board a plane to flee the United States after wiring $300,000 to two people in Pakistan. Federal agents seized $12,000 among his personal effects when he was captured.

He is already out on bond, and his family members and associates have already fled the U.S.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed that Awan has been fired from his position in Wasserman-Schultz’s office.

The feds (under orders from AG Jeff Sessions and the DOJ) have been quietly investigating Wasserman-Schultz and Awan.

Awan’s arrest has serious National Security implications for the DNC, which is described as an organized crime syndicate.

Political analysts believe Awan, his wife and their associates, are the source of the DNC hacks that are now being blamed on the Russians by Democrats and their allies within the leftwing news media.

Remember when Hillary Clinton smashed her Blackberries with a hammer to destroy evidence?

The FBI served a search warrant on Awan’s Virginia home and seized smashed hard drives in February.

Wasserman Schultz repeatedly hindered the investigation into Awan’s criminal activities. She even stood in the way of Capitol Police who tried to take computer equipment from her office.

After Capitol Police seized a laptop found hidden in a vacant office, Wasserman-Schultz demanded the return of the laptop because it belonged to Awan and had sensitive DNC data on it.

According to published reports, she arrogantly used a Capitol Police budget hearing to “threaten” the police if they didn’t return the laptop.

The feds also seized smashed hard drives and routers from a tenant renting Awan’s former home in Lorton, Virginia.

The tenant, a Marine Corps veteran and his wife, a Navy officer, found the items stashed away in the garage.

After finding the equipment, the tenants called the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The FBI along with the Capitol Police arrived not long after with warrants to collect the equipment, according to the Daily Signal.

The Marine said Awan returned to the house “three to four times” begging for the hard drives, but they refused to let him in. Awan even threatened to sue his tenants for theft of the equipment.

“It was unbelievable. I don’t know where they get off thinking they’re going to sue us for items we have no obligation to hold onto,” said the Marine, who asked for anonymity because his wife is still in the Navy.

The feds have long suspected Awan and his family members of spying on members of Congress and providing sensitive classified data to foreign governments.

According to The Daily Signal, soon after Awan began working for Wasserman-Schultz in 2005, his two brothers and two of their wives — plus other individuals — appeared on the payrolls of Democratic members of Congress as “IT staffers” with top level clearance to snoop into every government computer network.

Collectively, the Awan group has been paid $4 million since 2009. They have since fled the country.

Earlier this year, House Speaker Paul Ryan blocked Awan and his family from accessing Congressional computers — after the damage had already been done.

Meanwhile, Democrats and their allies in the news media continue spinning the bogus Russian collusion story to distract the public from the real criminals in Washington — the DNC.

“This is a crime syndicate that has successfully infiltrated Congress,” said the Marine, who expressed his dismay after serving 14 years in the Marine Corps.

He believes “there’s no way [Awan and his crew] could get this far without help” from some of the Democratic members of Congress.

“If Donald Trump and the Republicans had hired foreign nationals to be their top IT guys and somehow their congressional files had been compromised, this would have been all over the news,” he said.



  • Elevated Soul

    Hopefully dude is not dead yet considering the track record of the DNC and Clinton’s to off anyone in a position to expose them.

    #SETHRICH….

  • http://batman-news.com Roderick2011

    SMR: Remember when Hillary Clinton smashed her Blackberries with a hammer to destroy evidence?
    LOL. Uh that’s standard IT equipment procedure before you leave the DoD, but carry on with your conspiracy theories.

  • Mr.LeBrickJames

    “Meanwhile, Democrats and their allies in the news media continue spinning the bogus Russian collusion story to distract the public from the real criminals in Washington — the DNC.”
    ====
    You forgot to add “LOL” at the end of that.

  • BlackGirls EatGreen

    The big story is President Conald Trump just banned transgenders from the military. Funnily enough, I guess he could have pretended to be transgender instead of pretending to have shin trouble when he dodged the draft.

  • http://batman-news.com Roderick2011

    Ironically he claims to have done it to save money.
    Considering how much his vacations have costs so far that reason is laughable.

  • Jen_no_juice

    So we get this instead of the foolishness from your favorite orange guy, ok

  • BlackGirls EatGreen

    Another big story is the details of Russian money laundering going on with Trump properties for years, where Russian mafia bought property at inflated prices to clean ill gotten money. Trump could no longer get loans from US banks because he would declare bankruptcy and never pay them so he has been bent over for Russia for at least 25 years, ouch. They problem just gave him vodka and no vaseline.

  • JV

    It’s a quantum leap to go from bank fraud to providing foreign governments with damaging information.

    I love the logic:

    “Awan began working for Wasserman-Schultz in 2005, his two brothers and two of their wives — plus other individuals — appeared on the payrolls of Democratic members of Congress as “IT staffers” with top level clearance to snoop into every government computer network.”

    He was provided with top level security clearance! That always means spying! That’s why they give you those, right??

  • http://batman-news.com Roderick2011

    SMR: If Donald Trump and the Republicans had hired foreign nationals to be their top IT guys and somehow their congressional files had been compromised,

    WH dismisses six staffers for failing background checks: report

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/320008-wh-dismisses-six-staffers-for-not-passing-background-checks-report

  • BlackGirls EatGreen

    Another big story is how Jared tried and failed to get a 500million dollar loan from Qatar, knowing the family history they declined. When the deal fell through Jared pushed Daddy dearest to sanction Qatar in retaliation. supposedly it was about “terrorism” but in the same breath they pushed through an arms deal with Saudi Arabia, who are known supporters of terrorism, oh but the Trump family has business deals there, so that’s ok I guess.

  • Phillybruh

    LOL…oh no he’s the source of the DNC hacks and not the Russians. Its too many meetings between Trumps folks and the Russians for them not to be related. And why would he want to stop an investigation that would lead to the democrats. Dude was stealing money.

  • BlackGirls EatGreen

    He is pandering to his base because his azz is in big trouble with the current investigations going on. Look for him to be ultra conservative and even more nutty than usual. He is going back into the campaign mode to get the KKK, Hitler Youth, and tin foil hat wearing Alex Jones listeners behind him.

  • wiseone

    Deflect gate!

  • Phillybruh

    Something else must be coming down the pike in the next few days that require a distraction.

  • JV

    I mean, it would be one thing if he had a meeting with a hostile foreign operative who claimed to have damaging information on the opposing American party.. and if he admitted that, yes, the meeting did in fact happen..

    But this is Imran Awan we’re talking about — not Jared Kushner 😉

  • Mr.LeBrickJames

    Right . This person was an associate of an associate of Hillary Clinton… as compared to the president’s then campaign manager, son-in-law, and his own son.

    Nothing to see here, though.
    #carryon

  • Platoon

    These fake Jews are always scheming.

  • Simone

    Excellent reporting Sandra Rose!!! You will still have those in the comments section forever clinging to the whole Russia and President Trump and Trump family and administration conspiracy. Instead of accepting that Hillary Clinton was a horrible candidate and Trump won via our constitutional electoral system. She lost states and districts that Obama won. She was awful.

  • Miami8981

    Yep. Deflect and Replace.

  • Miami8981

    Yep. Deflect and Replace..

  • Demfoolz

    And where is the proof they shared any type of information or smashed hard drives, exchanged cash, or were caught trying to flee the country. Keep playing the fool. It’s ok it’s your right.

  • Scromes1212

    Preach

  • Scromes1212

    Could you imagine the headlines if he worked for Trump smh

  • http://batman-news.com Roderick2011

    The problem is that Trump gets in his own way.
    You’re correct in his intentions but Trump’s need for self-preservation and revenge is getting ahead of his politics because some of his base really like Jeff Sessions but Trump wants Sessions gone as AG because Sessions didn’t protect Trump.
    Although it’s really early in his administration there are some who would hold it against Trump if he fired Sessions or if Sessions resigned.

  • Elevated Soul

    I pretty much ignore these idiots because idiocy is what they are working with.These fools believe all the FAKE NEWS…..They are actually dumb enough to believe they got knowledge.????

  • http://batman-news.com Roderick2011

    Trump is working for Putin.

  • Scromes1212

    You working for Putin lol

  • Ryan

    Circle jerk.

  • Ryan

    I thought the biggest story was what’s going on with Trumpcare since it affects millions, including some close to us.

  • Me 215

    FAKE NEWS

  • Mr.LeBrickJames

    Yup. Like that meeting of 3 members of Trump’s inner circle meeting with Russians in Trump Tower… (the same meeting they had denied ever happened). Totally fake news.

  • http://batman-news.com Roderick2011

    No that would be the entire GOP.
    That’s why they are afraid to go against Trump publicly, but Mueller will expose all of the traitors like Devin Nunes and Dana Rochbacher.

  • CutdBS

    Trump is doing to Gays what Obama did to Blacks. RotflmBAO

  • samuel severino

    ????
    Stop shouting Fake News just because you are not aware of a story. If you knew how big a deal it was to catch Imran Awan you would be applauding the capture. And he is released with a high end ankle monitor to make sure he doesn’t flee to Pakistan

    http://mobile.wnd.com/2017/06/the-biggest-scandal-youve-never-heard-of/

  • samuel severino

    Thank you thank you thank you for posting this story. The Awan Brothers (Abid, Imran and Jawal and others) are some of the most corrupt people in this country.

  • TheOwley

    The bigger question is why was Hillary and Schultz involved with them. DC is a cesspool and getting worse.

  • TheOwley

    I see that everyday. There is oxygen in the air: FAKE NEWS.

  • Zeta Phi Beta 1920

    Remember when Hillary Clinton smashed her Blackberries with a hammer to destroy evidence?
    Text messages? Those are forever out there.

  • Zeta Phi Beta 1920

    his two brothers and two of their wives — plus other individuals —
    appeared on the payrolls of Democratic members of Congress as “IT
    staffers” with top level clearance to snoop into every government
    computer network.

    I aint mad! I wish I had fam to put me on! Seriously!

  • Zeta Phi Beta 1920

    It is all important. We can multitask. It is all important.

  • Quitedeliteful

    Gotta look into this… Never heard of this guy before…

  • Vicki White

    Great news reporting.. better than cnn smh@ lack of true news coverage!

  • dontgetblocked

    Awan’s arrest has serious National Security implications for the DNC, which is described as an organized crime syndicate.
    ***********************************************************
    Thank God Hillary lost. That’s why she was shocked because she had done so much dirt….she thought she had the presidency.

  • Ryan

    In related news, the Senate rejected a straight repeal of the Affordable Healthcare Act today.

  • Felicia Kelley

    Hilary should be charged too

  • Liban

    After reading some of your comments I do wonder whether yall all are them “black friends” who white people refer to when they say “I’m not racist I have black friends” tf? Black trump supporters? I done seen it all now. And yall not gonna mention Trump taking away healthcare from millions?

  • samuel severino

    OR….. MAYBE some of us supported Trump because we couldn’t stomach the thought Hillary Clinton, the most corrupt politician in history as our president?

  • samuel severino

    Your mind will be blown if you really do look into it. You will wonder how the family got away with what they did.

  • samuel severino

    You can start w getting paid $165,000 as a part time IT guy. What part time job pays that much?
    Or getting more than $4,000,000 when he never showed up to work.
    Or smashing all of the laptops with a hammer when the FBI went to get him.

    OR selling boxes of mangos to “H” for $28,000 each because they were hollowed and stuffed with drugs.
    Want me to keep going? ?

  • samuel severino

    That is why CNN’s ratings are in the toilet and Yogi Bear gets higher ratings than they do in the same time slot.

  • samuel severino

    You really don’t know why they were in involved with The Awans?

  • samuel severino

    She will be. That is the main reason why Trump is upset at Sessions because he doesn’t want to charge Clinton and others with crimes and Trump wants to uphold his campaign promise to have her arrested.

  • samuel severino

    And there are others too

  • samuel severino

    Investigating for 9 months and still can’t find anything but wont let it go. Like when they said Russian dressing should be banned from The White House.

  • samuel severino

    Talk to em

  • samuel severino

    The woman that Jared met with admitted that she had no dirt on Hillary and that she was not connected to the Russian government in anyway. She wanted access to Trump because she was passionate about some bill she wanted be changed.

  • samuel severino

    You are foolishly speculating. There is no proof of what you said. I challenge you to provide actual proof.

  • samuel severino

    Don’t forget Peter Smith (80 year old set to testify against Hillary) but found last week with a bag over his head and a helium tank at the back of his neck with a “suicide note” saying he killed himself so his family could get The Insurance money.

    You don’t get money for suicides so the killer screwed up and no 80 year old can lift a helium tank to the back of his neck ???

  • samuel severino

    Dude are you serious? A 2 second Google search will find you more than 500 articles showing he was arrested at Dulles airport Monday. I know because I just checked. He had a Pakistani passport along w a ton of cash on him.

    You will find proof showing that they found 13 laptops all smashed to pieces wit hammers

  • JV

    Kushner attended the meeting — in addition to Paul Manafort as well — on the basis that there was an explicit offer of campaign help from “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

    Your argument suggests that because Kushner and co. didn’t actually receive the information they were looking for, they are somehow innocent. Such thinking is laughable.

    Once Kushner knew the NY Times had this information, he disclosed his emails publicly. If you’d like to read them:

    https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/07/11/us/politics/donald-trump-jr-email-text.html

  • TheOwley

    Please, some info. Politicians are generally quite dirty.

  • Liban

    Because Trump with no experience in politics, blaming of everyone else for americas problems, bombing countries, banning health care (which may affect you), banning trans people from joining the army, grabbing women by their pumpum is a micih better option right?

  • Waya Hedia

    “Trump taking away healthcare from millions?”
    Really sad that so many people believe all of the propaganda fed to them.

  • Waya Hedia

    “banning health care”

    In what world do you live?

  • Waya Hedia

    Actually NOTHING is going on with it yet. Be patient. But no, THIS is actually a bigger story.

  • Waya Hedia

    They go against Trump publicly every day. You really should try to keep up.

  • Waya Hedia

    And they amounted to nothing.

  • Waya Hedia

    DNC!

  • Waya Hedia

    Some folks love to comment without any facts at all. A quick glance at the headlines of their favorite site and they’re good.

  • Waya Hedia

    Post the link to the story from a reputable source.

  • Waya Hedia

    crickets

  • http://batman-news.com Roderick2011

    You need your glasses adjusted.

    Even McCain went along and voted for debate on Trumpcare Tuesday.

    If Trump fires Sessions and replaces him during the recess the Republicans will shrug and move on.

  • Waya Hedia

    derp. They go against him every single day. Read up. McCain is an expert at it by now. OF course he voted for debate, that’s what they do! Damn..

  • Ryan

    I respectfully disagree with your opinion.

  • Demfoolz

    Maybe you need to re-read what I said and who’s side I am on. I was asking Mr. Brick James to show where any of Trump’s people have done any of the things that DWS’s IT guy had done along with the evidence against him.