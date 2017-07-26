IT Guy Connected to Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Hillary Clinton ARRESTED Trying to Flee Country

The biggest breaking news story in Washington DC is not being covered by CNN, ABC News or MSNBC.





Remember when Hillary Clinton hired former Democratic National Committee chairman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz after she was forced to resign from the DNC last year? On Monday night Wasserman Schultz’s Information technology (IT) guy, was arrested on bank fraud charges at Dulles airport while trying to flee the country to his native Pakistan.

Imran Awan, 37, was arrested trying to board a plane to flee the United States after wiring $300,000 to two people in Pakistan. Federal agents seized $12,000 among his personal effects when he was captured.

He is already out on bond, and his family members and associates have already fled the U.S.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed that Awan has been fired from his position in Wasserman-Schultz’s office.

The feds (under orders from AG Jeff Sessions and the DOJ) have been quietly investigating Wasserman-Schultz and Awan.

Awan’s arrest has serious National Security implications for the DNC, which is described as an organized crime syndicate.

Political analysts believe Awan, his wife and their associates, are the source of the DNC hacks that are now being blamed on the Russians by Democrats and their allies within the leftwing news media.

Remember when Hillary Clinton smashed her Blackberries with a hammer to destroy evidence?

The FBI served a search warrant on Awan’s Virginia home and seized smashed hard drives in February.

Wasserman Schultz repeatedly hindered the investigation into Awan’s criminal activities. She even stood in the way of Capitol Police who tried to take computer equipment from her office.

After Capitol Police seized a laptop found hidden in a vacant office, Wasserman-Schultz demanded the return of the laptop because it belonged to Awan and had sensitive DNC data on it.

According to published reports, she arrogantly used a Capitol Police budget hearing to “threaten” the police if they didn’t return the laptop.

The feds also seized smashed hard drives and routers from a tenant renting Awan’s former home in Lorton, Virginia.

The tenant, a Marine Corps veteran and his wife, a Navy officer, found the items stashed away in the garage.

After finding the equipment, the tenants called the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The FBI along with the Capitol Police arrived not long after with warrants to collect the equipment, according to the Daily Signal.

The Marine said Awan returned to the house “three to four times” begging for the hard drives, but they refused to let him in. Awan even threatened to sue his tenants for theft of the equipment.

“It was unbelievable. I don’t know where they get off thinking they’re going to sue us for items we have no obligation to hold onto,” said the Marine, who asked for anonymity because his wife is still in the Navy.

The feds have long suspected Awan and his family members of spying on members of Congress and providing sensitive classified data to foreign governments.

According to The Daily Signal, soon after Awan began working for Wasserman-Schultz in 2005, his two brothers and two of their wives — plus other individuals — appeared on the payrolls of Democratic members of Congress as “IT staffers” with top level clearance to snoop into every government computer network.

Collectively, the Awan group has been paid $4 million since 2009. They have since fled the country.

Earlier this year, House Speaker Paul Ryan blocked Awan and his family from accessing Congressional computers — after the damage had already been done.

Meanwhile, Democrats and their allies in the news media continue spinning the bogus Russian collusion story to distract the public from the real criminals in Washington — the DNC.

“This is a crime syndicate that has successfully infiltrated Congress,” said the Marine, who expressed his dismay after serving 14 years in the Marine Corps.

He believes “there’s no way [Awan and his crew] could get this far without help” from some of the Democratic members of Congress.

“If Donald Trump and the Republicans had hired foreign nationals to be their top IT guys and somehow their congressional files had been compromised, this would have been all over the news,” he said.